Denver man arrested for sexually assaulting young girl in public restroom

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County sheriff said it arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a young girl in a public restroom.

Ethan Humphries, from Denver, is suspected of following a young girl into a women’s restroom near the intersection of University Boulevard and Arapahoe Road in Centennial.

After entering the restroom, Humphries allegedly crawled under the stall the girl was using. He then exposed himself and made the girl touch him, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

While the incident happened in Centennial, investigators suspect the young girl is not the only victim in the Denver region. They believe Humphries has been active around the metro area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Stevie True at 720-874-4026.

Authorities said they have not released a photo of Humphries because there remains a possibility of photo line-ups and other identification techniques.