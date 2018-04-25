Live video: SkyFOX over rush-hour traffic

Create a Garden to Love!

Posted 7:04 am, April 25, 2018, by

5280 Home

Products featured:

    • Labeled wooden labels with “Arugula” “Sweet Corn” “Beets” “Rosemary” and “Radish” on them
    • Used to put in plants as cute fun labels
    • $5.75 each
    • Received from Denver Botanic Gardens
  • Burgon & Ball garden stainless hand fork
    • Very nice hand fork used for gardening
    • Strong and rust resistant
    • Hardwood handle is for “long lasting comfort”
    • $34.95
    • Received from Birdsall & Co The Garden Boutique 
  • Hori Hori digging and weeding knife
    • Handy, versatile tool that does the work of several tools
    • Perfect for weeding and cutting open fertilizer bags
    • Comfortable, durable hardwood handle
    • Synthetic sheath included
    • Made in Japan!
    • $38
    • Received from Sacred Thistle 
  • Ringtail Shear
    • Every-day floral shears
    • High quality
    • Made in Japan
    • $37
    • Received from Sacred Thistle 