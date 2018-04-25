Create a Garden to Love!
Products featured:
-
- Labeled wooden labels with “Arugula” “Sweet Corn” “Beets” “Rosemary” and “Radish” on them
- Used to put in plants as cute fun labels
- $5.75 each
- Received from Denver Botanic Gardens
- Burgon & Ball garden stainless hand fork
- Very nice hand fork used for gardening
- Strong and rust resistant
- Hardwood handle is for “long lasting comfort”
- $34.95
- Received from Birdsall & Co The Garden Boutique
- Hori Hori digging and weeding knife
- Handy, versatile tool that does the work of several tools
- Perfect for weeding and cutting open fertilizer bags
- Comfortable, durable hardwood handle
- Synthetic sheath included
- Made in Japan!
- $38
- Received from Sacred Thistle
- Ringtail Shear
- Every-day floral shears
- High quality
- Made in Japan
- $37
- Received from Sacred Thistle