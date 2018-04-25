× Complaint filed against Walker Stapleton with Denver District Attorney

DENVER — A complaint has been filed against GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Walker Stapleton with the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The complaint was filed by Jason Legg with Strengthening Democracy Colorado, a group known for suing elected officials and government agencies over transparency issues. The Denver DA has confirmed they have received the complaint.

Legg is asking for an investigation launched into what Stapleton knew about Kennedy Enterprises, the embattled signature gathering firm accused of hiring out of state individuals to collect signatures for candidates. Under state law, Colorado residents are only allowed to collect signatures for candidates.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Congressman Doug Lamborn could not appear on the Colorado Primary Ballot because he hired Kennedy Enterprises. Stapleton voluntarily withdrew his signatures from the Secretary of State’s Office earlier this month and got on the ballot for governor through the GOP State Assembly. At the time, Stapleton said Kennedy Enterprises “lied” to him.

“I want to know what he knew and when he knew it,” Legg told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

“I’m asking for an investigation into possible fraud by Stapleton and Kennedy Enterprises,” Legg added.

Any complaint this close to a major primary election is sure to raise questions about political motives. Legg does have a reputation of suing politicians on both sides of the aisle. Legg has recently filed complaints against Denver City Council President Albus Brooks and State Senator Angela Williams.

Ken Lane with the Denver District Attorney said their office is reviewing the complaint and determining if any action is warranted.

The Stapleton campaign did not issue a statement in response Wednesday night.