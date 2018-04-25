Colorado Springs woman with no legs climbs grueling Manitou Incline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman climbed the more than 2,700 steps at the Manitou Incline.

That’s an accomplishment for most anyone. But it’s even more impressive because Mandy Horvath is a double amputee.

Horvath posted video to Instagram of her making her way up the grueling incline near the base of Pikes Peak.

Horvath accomplished the feat in about four hours on Monday. The incline has an elevation change of 2,000 feet and peaks at 8,590 feet.

“I’m so thankful for my life and the ability to display that absolutely anything is possible,” Horvath wrote on Facebook.

Horvath, 24, lost her legs when she was hit by a train in Steele City, Nebraska, in 2014.

She told KRDO that she had a few drinks but blacked out and woke up in an ambulance with paramedics working on her legs.

She told the station she believes she was given a date rate drug and has no memory of leaving the bar or going on the tracks.

She said she decided to do the incline because “anyone can pull that will out of themselves.”