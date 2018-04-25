Colorado Springs student arrested for sexually assaulting, harassing classmates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A high school student was arrested on a number of charges relating to alleged inappropriate contact with his classmates.

The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested the Pine Creek High School student Tuesday. The 18-year-old man was charged with sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and harassment.

While investigating a separate case, CSPD detectives from the Crimes Against Children unit discovered the student “may have had inappropriate physical contact with several other male and female juvenile students at the school.”

Because the student was younger than 18 when some of the alleged crimes took place, police did not release his name or photograph.