Colorado ranks 31st in U.S. in average teacher salary, not 46th

DENVER — Colorado ranks higher than previously reported in average teacher pay in the United States.

We found that Colorado actually ranks 31st in teacher pay in the United States.

That’s according to numbers provided by the National Education Association for 2017.

We, along with other media outlets, earlier reported that Colorado ranked No. 46 in the country for average teacher pay, based on the numbers from the same organization.

However, our state’s numbers were updated this month, and it changed Colorado’s ranking from near the bottom to around the mid-range of the country.

Colorado teachers averaged just under $52,000 in 2017.