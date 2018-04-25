× Authorities want help finding missing 12-year-old from Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for a 12-year-old girl from Grand Junction.

Raeanna Rosencrans was last seen at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, walking home from school with a friend after being dropped off by the bus in the area of D 1/2 Road and Larry’s Meadow, Grand Junction police said.

“Raeanna was last seen getting into a green “boxy” car, with a white male in his late 40s to early 50s, bald, 5’7” to 5’8”, medium build, wearing a green button down shirt. The male called Raeanna by name. This is being investigated as a possible abduction,” police said.

Here is Raeanna’s description:

5’1″, 137 lbs

Blue eyes

Light brown/dark blond hair

Black jeans

Black shirt with white designs

Adidas shoes

Black and white backpack with southwest designs

Police said Raeanna is developmentally delayed, but high functioning.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.