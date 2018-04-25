Authorities want help finding missing 12-year-old from Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for a 12-year-old girl from Grand Junction.
Raeanna Rosencrans was last seen at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, walking home from school with a friend after being dropped off by the bus in the area of D 1/2 Road and Larry’s Meadow, Grand Junction police said.
“Raeanna was last seen getting into a green “boxy” car, with a white male in his late 40s to early 50s, bald, 5’7” to 5’8”, medium build, wearing a green button down shirt. The male called Raeanna by name. This is being investigated as a possible abduction,” police said.
Here is Raeanna’s description:
- 5’1″, 137 lbs
- Blue eyes
- Light brown/dark blond hair
- Black jeans
- Black shirt with white designs
- Adidas shoes
- Black and white backpack with southwest designs
Police said Raeanna is developmentally delayed, but high functioning.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.