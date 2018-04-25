× Aurora police search Hinkley HS and surrounding area for reported man with a gun

AURORA, Colo. — Hinkley High School was on lock down Wednesday afternoon because of a “possible armed party,” Aurora police said.

There was a high police presence in the area. Hinkley High School is at 1250 Chambers Road just a couple of blocks south of East Colfax Avenue.

A source told FOX31 someone spotted a male with a gun a little after 2 p.m. and no shots were fired.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

UPDATE: No injuries being reported. Still high police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Updates here. https://t.co/oSuVOmpush — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 25, 2018