Artisan restores stained glass for Molly Brown House Museum

DENVER -- One of Denver's oldest landmarks is getting a makeover. The Molly Brown House Museum is undergoing a $1 million restoration.

As part of the restoration, a large piece of stained glass had to be revived. It is original to the house, which was built in 1889.

Phil Watkins, of Watkins Stained Glass Studio, said the piece was in bad shape.

"The window can actually fall apart to where it bows out," he said.

His family has been working with stained glass consecutively since the 1760s, according to Jane Watkins, also of Watkins Stained Glass.

