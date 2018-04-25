16-year-old Lakewood High School student dies week after being struck by vehicle

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 16-year-old Lakewood High School student who was hit by a vehicle as he and his brother were crossing Wadsworth Boulevard has died, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

Ezekiel Mckie was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Hospital, one week after the accident, police said.

Mckie and his 15-year-old brother were crossing Wadsworth Boulevard at West 26th Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on April 17. He was hit by a vehicle that was traveling southbound.

The boys were trying to catch an RTD bus on their way to Lakewood High School. Police said they crossed the road illegally against a red light.

Police said the driver was not at fault and closed the investigation. No criminal charges will be filed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.