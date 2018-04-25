11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in department store restroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A young girl was sexually assaulted in a department store restroom in Centennial.

A man has been arrested but there is concern there may be more victims.

It happened at the Marshalls department store at the corner of Arapahoe and Vine.

The 11-year-old girl had gone to use the restroom when a man followed her in, investigators said.

It was Sunday afternoon when police say a 20-year-old man crawled into the stall she was using, exposed himself and made her touch him.

Even more alarming … investigators believe the man may have assaulted other children in the metro area.

Parents may just not know it.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s spokesperson Julie Brooks said, “This type of crime may go under reported. We’re dealing with juvenile victims. Juvenile female victims who might be reluctant to report because of embarrassment, because of fear. Whatever the case may. So, we do think there may be other situations out there this has occurred especially after making this arrest and working with the suspect.”

Officers arrested Ethan Humphries of Denver in the case.

At one time police records show he lived just a mile from the Marshalls store.

We found his Facebook page filled with pictures, but investigators have asked us not to show his face since they’ll be used in a photo lineup.

We also found public records showing he had been arrested ... several records related to theft and possessing illegal drugs.

Investigators also commented he had threatened to kill himself.

News of the arrest had parents in the area worried.

Gayle Smith said, “I think you have to now as a parent you have to be extra cautious and accompany your child and perhaps maybe even stay outside the stall. You just have to be extra careful.”

Investigators wouldn’t say how they connected Humphries to the assault, nor would they say if the store had any surveillance cameras that might have helped them make the arrest.

Investigators say children will often show signs of assault, including a sudden change in behavior and excessive worrying or fearfulness.

You're asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office if you feel your child may have come in contact with Humphries.