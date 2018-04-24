The beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK — To celebrate National Parks Week this week, we’re visiting all 4 of Colorado’s National Parks. We kicked things off at the most well-known park in our state: Rocky Mountain National Park.

Originally built in 1915, Rocky Mountain features some of the tallest mountains in the United States.

The park itself spans out over 415 square miles, featuring more than 300 miles of hiking trails.

“It’s quiet enough where you can hear the wind blow,” said Mandy Fellman, who moved to nearby Estes Park a year ago. “Being among god’s creation is something you just can’t put words to”.

There are two main entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park: through Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Each side has stunning features.

