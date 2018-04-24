Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Tacos Tequila Whiskey was named as one of the Nation's Restaurant News' "Breakout Brands of 2018."

 

first got Tacos Tequila Whiskey noticed when they were still a food truck. Westword named them one of the 100 things to eat in Denver

 

Recipe:

Recipe for 6 tacos

1 smashed avocado (1 tbl per taco)

roasted tomatillo salsa

1 tsp of salt

juice of one lime

6 oz Cotija cheese (2 oz per taco)

6 corn tortillas

 

Mix smashed avocado with salt and lime. Dip corn tortilla in manteca (rendered pork fat) and heat for 30 seconds per side in a medium to medium-high non-stick pan or griddle. You can also use your preferred oil or even warm tortilla dry. Scoop 2 ounces of queso and griddle for 10 seconds each side until golden brown. Place on tortilla with about 1 tablespoon of smashed avocado mixture, 1 tablespoon of roasted tomatillo salsa. Serve with a lime.

 

 