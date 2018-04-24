Suspect wanted for sneaking pictures of woman inside Monument Walmart dressing room

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument police are seeking a man suspected of criminal invasion of privacy.

Photos of the suspect as well as the vehicle he was driving at the time of the incident were released to the public on Tuesday.

The man is accused of taking pictures of a woman inside of a Walmart Supercenter dressing room. It happened on April 13 at the store located at 16218 Jackson Creek Pkwy.

The suspect is described as a thin white or mixed-race man, about 18 to 22 years old. He was wearing his brown hair in a ponytail and wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the crime.

Police said the man slid his cell phone underneath the dressing room door and snapped pictures of the victim while she was undressing.

He then fled the scene in the red, two door car pictured below which police believe is possibly a late 1990s Lexus.

If you have information that could help solve this case, call Monument police at 719- 481-3253.