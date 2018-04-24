Rain and snow clear tonight with sunshine and 60s returning for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a cold and wet Tuesday with snow, rain, and mixed showers and temperatures in the 30s.

Scattered showers will continue through the Tuesday evening commute hours on the Front Range. Showers are falling as either rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix depending on temperature and will fluctuate through the evening.

Luckily, temperatures are above the freezing mark so we won't be seeing a lot of ice on the roadways. It will be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s.

Warmer temperatures and dry weather move in for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Another small storm system moves in Thursday bringing a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs will fall into the 50s.

Warmer and drier weather move in Friday and through the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

