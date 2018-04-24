Newly released autopsy raises questions about mysterious death of Loveland man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A 2008 investigation into a mysterious death in Loveland is now receiving new attention

Investigators and the Larimer County District Attorney's office recently met to discuss whether to reclassify Donald Decker's death as a homicide.

On July 6, 2008 Donald Decker's body was found inside a Loveland home. Witnesses say the 22-year-old had been partying and had overdosed on methamphetamine.

That finding was confirmed in Decker's 2008 autopsy, but it's a finding his family has never believed.

"From day one we all felt this wasn't an accident and it's been a long, long process," said Donald's father, Phil Decker.

What the autopsy didn't mention in 2008 was a long list of injuries up and down Donald's body. That's something the family wasn't aware of until they met with funeral director David Viegut who let them know something didn't add up.

"There were definitely injuries on his body. It just looked like someone had been beat up or hit or something like that," said Viegut.

The Vieguts and the Decker family grew more suspicious in the weeks following Donald's funeral when they started receiving phone calls.

"They asked me to keep my mouth shut and not say anymore or they would hurt me if I continued to talk," said David Viegut.

"They would come up and knock on the door. They would turn around and cover the peep holes," added Jennifer Lazzerini, Donald's sister.

In 2011, investigators agreed to exhume and re-examine Donald's body. That second autopsy showed no signs of chronic drug use.

"Looking at those injuries, I think it was more than a fall," said David Viegut.

However, that second autopsy wasn't shown to the Decker family until the FOX31 Problem Solvers filed a public records request.

"That was huge in my opinion, compared to the first autopsy," said Phil Decker. "It confirmed our suspicions even more."

The family is now pleading for a new investigation into their son's death, convinced the initial investigation was botched.

"I believe there were errors that were made. That's probably why it's taken so long," said Jennfier Lazzerini.

The Decker family is convinced Donald was murdered.

"With all the evidence that's been gathered, there's no doubt," said Debbie Decker, Donald's mother.

It's a suspicion they've been forced to live with while simultaneously remembering the wonderful things about their son that they so dearly loved.

"I miss his smile and his laugh. You just loved to be around him. He was an amazing person," said Lazzerini.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office released this statement in regards to their investigation into Donald Decker's death: