Neighbors say wild sex parties disturb upscale Castle Rock community

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Sex parties hosted in one of the metro area's nicest communities are angering neighbors who say it's time to take action.

FOX31 talked to residents on Avery Way in Castle Rock who say organized sex parties at one home are causing parking problems and noise but they are most concerned with the sexual nature of the events and any exposure to children.

One neighbor, who declined to provide her full identity, tells FOX31 she received a copy of a party invitation from an anonymous person who is concerned about the events.

It shows 400 guests were invited with 87 people (including 35 couples) sending a "yes" RSVP.

She says, "I think it is disgusting".

The invitation references the "Thunderstorm Play Palace" and boasts a 7,500 square foot dwelling with every amenity, including alcohol, food (complete with a vegetarian menu) and chocolate fountain.

The risqué invitation also advises guests to bring their own condoms and show respect for the "new furniture".

The neighbor FOX31 spoke with described guests as being from all walks of life, "some of them are so old that they struggled walking up the stairs."

She adds that the attendees even brought their own festive refreshments, ".. (one) had four crockpots showing up like they're going to a Bunko party or something."

The invitation showed donations are taken at the door, $70 for couples and single men and $20 for women.

The Problem Solvers contacted the party organizer and were invited into the home's main party room.

He does not want to reveal his identity but says he is the victim in this controversy, "there was significant harassment so far I've received from the neighbors."

He goes on to say that neighbors tried to block his driveway with trash cans and a guest's car was keyed, resulting in expensive damage.

A father and husband himself, the party organizer says he understands his neighbors' concerns and has made efforts to conceal anything that may be offensive, "there are no open areas you can see outside to have the children or anyone see what they don't want to see".

He tells FOX31 he has also installed sound proofing in the home with close attention paid to the basement windows.

Still, neighbors say they can hear disturbing sounds coming from the home, sounds they don't want their children exposed to.

One explains, "you can hear people doing what they're doing."

Castle Rock Police tell FOX31 they are working with the neighborhood HOA and city officials to investigate the issue but the party organizer is not breaking the law since he is only taking donations and the events are contained to the privacy of his own home.