DENVER — Tuesday is National Teach Your Children to Save Day.

It was established by the American Bankers Association.

It’s important for children to develop habits at a young age to create a foundation for a lifetime of saving.

To save, children need money, so experts say to pay them fairly for chores.

For children in elementary school or younger, they can do things such as washing dishes, dusting around the house and taking out the trash.

Some parents suggest paying $3 an hour.