Nail clippings could help reclassify decade-old death as homicide

LOVELAND, Colo. — FOX31 has learned the Larimer County Medical Examiner reexamined the body of Donald Decker last week as part of a renewed focus into his mysterious death after the Problem Solvers began asking questions.

The 22-year-old was found dead July 6, 2008 in a house where friends said he overdosed on meth.

The 2008 autopsy listed the manner of death as “accident.” But family members were never convinced and persuaded investigators to exhume the body in 2011.

After conducting a second autopsy the manner of death was changed from “accident” to “undetermined.”

But neither autopsy report was ever shared with family members, who were told the record wasn’t releasable because it was part of an open investigation.

In early April, the Problem Solvers filed a public records request for both autopsies after pointing out that autopsy reports are automatically public record in Colorado unless the Coroner petitions a judge to keep it sealed.

A few days later both family members and FOX31 were given copies of the 2008 and 2011 autopsy reports.

“We think this death is suspicious,” said Dr. James Wilkerson, the Larimer County Coroner.

In an exclusive interview granted to FOX31, just a few days before Decker’s body was examined a third time, Wilkerson pointed out there were dramatic differences between the first and second autopsy reports.

The cause of death remained a drug overdose but Dr. Wilkerson notes the second autopsy paid more attention to the strange fact that Decker swallowed the meth found in his body.

Most meth users inject it with a needle or smoke it. And the amount of meth found in Decker’s body was massive, 5,813 nanograms of methamphetamine.

“That is a lot, most of the people who use meth and die of other causes we see it in the hundreds, anything over 2,000 (nanograms) would be considered fatal,” said Dr. Wilkerson, who admitted he had never seen so much meth in a person’s body during his 27 years of practice.

Decker’s family told FOX31 they’ve always suspected someone forced Decker to take a huge amount of meth against his will or knowledge because relatives insist Decker wasn’t a drug user.

“It’s certainly possible,” said Dr. Wilkerson, who told the Problem Solvers it could be that someone laced Decker’s drink with a fatal dose of meth.

I think it`s possible that they slipped this to him without his knowledge,” said Dr. Wilkerson before adding, “It`s possible too they coerced him with a weapon.”

The second autopsy report included additional testing that wasn’t done at the first autopsy to determine if Decker was a chronic drug user.

It turns out chronic drug use will show up in a person’s fingernails. But the drug screen for Decker’s nail clippings came back negative for all major drugs, exactly as his family predicted.

Investigative Reporter Rob Low asked Dr. Wilkerson how unusual would it be for someone who’s not a chronic drug user to have over 5,000 nanograms of meth in their system and Dr. Wilkerson responded, “It is very unusual.”

Plus, the first autopsy didn’t mention any injuries to Decker’s body but the second autopsy noted “blunt force” injuries to the head.

“When we looked back at the original autopsy photos we saw injuries that the first pathologist hadn`t dictated,” said Dr. Wilkerson. The first autopsy was conducted by a part-time pathologist named Michael Arnall who no longer works at the Larimer County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dr. Wilkerson suspects Arnall was less thorough than he might normally have been because in 2008 everyone assumed Decker died of an accidental drug overdose based on witness statements.

FOX31 has learned that on April 19, a few days after our interview with Dr. Wilkerson, detectives and the Deputy Director for the Medical Examiner’s Office met with Larimer County District Attorney Cliff Riedel.

Riedel told Investigative Reporter Rob Low it was the first time he’d been briefed on the case in ten years.

Riedel said because the case remains open he couldn’t reveal much of what was discussed other than to say investigators are still trying to determine if “admissible evidence” exists to investigate the death as a homicide.

Dr. Wilkerson told Fox 31 the latest examination of Decker’s body in mid-April didn’t reveal any new evidence but if detectives can bring him more information about the case he’d consider reclassifying the death as a homicide. “Yes, if we have the evidence, yes.”