Springtime in the Rockies: Mix of rain and snow on Tuesday, 80s by the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A rain/snow mix will continue across Denver and the Interstate 25 corridor for the morning commute.

It's all snow above 6,000 feet to the west and south of Denver. Conditions begin to dry up on Tuesday afternoon into the evening with only lingering sprinkles or flurries.

Highs on Tuesday will only reach the 30s and 40s.

There will be 1-3 inches of accumulation above 6,000 feet, including in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.

This includes Evergreen, Genesee, Nederland, Estes Park, Conifer, Castle Rock and Monument.

It will be sunny and drier on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

One more cold front on Thursday will bring a 20 percent chance of rain showers to the Denver metro area.

Then it's off to the races with 70s and a shot at the first 80-degree mark of the year from Friday to Monday.

There will be a 10 percent to 20 percent chance of afternoon rain showers on Sunday and Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.