Mitt Romney expected to come to Colorado to campaign for Doug Robinson

DENVER – Technically he isn’t on the ballot in the Governor’s race – but that’s not stopping the campaign of Republican Doug Robinson from bringing in a big name to Colorado.

Sources tell FOX31’s political reporter Joe St. George, former Presidential candidate Mitt Romney is expected to campaign and fundraise in Colorado for his nephew Doug Robinson in early May.

Official details will be forthcoming and are still being sorted out according to sources.

Robinson was not certified for the primary ballot by the Secretary of State last week – falling 22 signatures short in one congressional district.

The campaign, which believes they have the proper signatures, has filed a lawsuit and is expecting a ruling as early as this week.

If Robinson qualifies for the ballot, Romney’s visit would provide energy – and cash – ahead of the June primary.

Romney is also running for Senate in Utah.