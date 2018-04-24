× Memorial garden in Aurora honors lives lost in theater shooting

AURORA, Colo. — On Friday, July 20, 2012 at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora during a midnight screening of the film the Dark Knight, the unimaginable happened.

Twelve moviegoers were murdered and 58 were wounded from gunfire.

The shooter is currently behind bars at an out-of-state prison. All he left behind were broken hearts and horrific memories.

Now, hopefully, new memories will be made.

It all starts with a quiet, peaceful bit of land in Aurora called the Reflection Garden.

Heather Dearman is a vice chair of the 7/20 Memorial Foundation, which had the reflection garden built.

She put a lot of thought into the project. Her cousin is Ashley Moser, who was shot and paralyzed at the theater and lost her two children that night.

Dearman will tell you there is no such thing as closure after an event like this. But, she says, there can be growth.