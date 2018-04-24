Goose attacks high school golfer in hilarious photos

ADRIAN, Mich. — A birdie is normally a good thing on the golf course – except for when that bird is an angry goose.

Isaac Couling was playing in a golf tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Course in Adrian, Michigan when his group walked past a goose nest – and the goose was not happy about it, ABC News reports.

The foursome was attacked by the goose – but Couling got most of it. And it was all captured in a series of photos shared by Devon Gilson-Pitts on Facebook.

“At no point in my life I ever thought golf would be fun or exciting till yesterday,” Gilson-Pitts wrote on Facebook, according to ABC News. “We have a great group of kids on the golf team and had some excitement on the course yesterday.”

The photos were later shared by the Blissfield Athletics’ Twitter account and have gone viral.

The photos even got the attention of the PGA, which stated, “Though geese can be beautiful when watching them fly in flocks, the truth is they can be a real nuisance to golfers. And that’s without them attacking golfers.”

“A group just finished teeing off on hole No. 7 and were walking down the fairway,” Steve Babbitt, director of athletics for Blissfield, told PGA.com. “They were aware of a goose nest on their left which they were looking at but not bothering. Isaac Couling — a golfer from Concord High School — was just walking with his bag, when up from behind them and to the right came a guard goose protecting the nest.”

Blissfield Athletics added that Couling was okay but “his pride was hurt.”