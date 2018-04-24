× FOX31 is home of 2018 NFL Draft: Watch Thursday, Friday

DENVER — FOX31 is home to the first three rounds of this year’s NFL Draft, happening this Thursday, April 26 and Friday, April 27 live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 2018 NFL Draft is a must-watch with important decisions that will be made impacting the upcoming Denver Broncos season.

FOX31 is excited to be the local broadcast home for the first three rounds, allowing the public to catch all the action without the need for satellite or cable.

When to watch

The first round is set to kick-off on Thursday, April 26th at 6:00 p.m. and will feature the first 32 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft with the Broncos currently holding the fifth pick.

Second and third round draft action is set to begin Friday, April 27 at 5:00 p.m. and will feature picks 33-100.

FOX31 viewers will be able to watch the events live on the station. “We are thrilled to offer the first ever local broadcast of the NFL Draft,” said Joan Barrett, President and General Manager of KDVR. “Being able to provide free over-the-air live coverage to Broncos fans around Colorado is a big benefit for our FOX31 viewers.”

FOX31 coverage from Denver & Dallas

FOX31 will have their own Nick Griffith and Drew Engelbart on site at AT&T Stadium and Kami Carmann will be at Broncos Head Quarters in Dove Valley to offer complete localized coverage.

Tune into FOX31 News Thursday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for pre-draft coverage, and again at 9:30 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

On Thursday at 6:05 p.m. we’ll have live companion coverage on the FOX31 Facebook page.

Join us on Friday, April 27th at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for local coverage of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Denver viewers can also watch on the FoxSportsGo app or on FOX31’s streaming OTT platforms.