El Sistema Colorado presents Nucleo Concert

Who: El Sistema Colorado

What: Nucleo Concert

When: Thursday, May 10th from 6-7pm

Where: Bruce Randolph School (click here for map)

Join El Sistema Colorado for their end-of-year musical showcase, featuring students from the Elyria-Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods. Special guests from the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado will be joining on stage, along with Christopher Dragon, associate conductor for the Colorado Symphony, and Phillip Stevens, viola soloist from the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

Be sure to take in this free community concert!

