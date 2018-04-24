Disco’s dogs helping kids on the autism spectrum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRASBURG, Colo. - More than 3 million Americans live on the autism spectrum. April is Autism Awareness Month and the goal is to give people some insight about what it means to live with autism.

There is a program in Colorado now that's helping kids on the autism spectrum live the best life they can.

“One thing is, autism, is it’s full of ups and downs,” Lori Braham, the mother of a son with autism said.

The Braham family now has a new member of the family. Tico, is a service dog that helps 7-year-old Lukas.

“They are, absolutely best friends,” Braham said. “The best part about having a service dog is when we're in public spaces I don't have to have my hand clinched so tight on my son to make sure he doesn’t run away, now we have a dog, now we have a dog that he can hold on to, and it gives him a sense of responsibility.”

Tico and Lukas are inseparable Lukas' mom said. The comfort from Tico is all thanks to Disco's Dogs, a nonprofit in Colorado.

“Since nobody else in the state of Colorado was offering it to families like mine, I started Disco’s Dogs,” program founder Laura Edwards said.

Laura Edwards is the mother to someone who has autism. She decided there was a real need for a non-profit that can offer service dogs to people on the spectrum. Disco's Dogs is a program that pairs kids 5 years and older who have autism, with a service dog.

“Many of these children don’t have the social relationships that you and I take for granted, and they’re no longer the kid who has autism, they’re the kid with the really cool dog,” Edwards said.

The Braham's always wanted a service dog for Lukas, but couldn't afford one until they found Disco's Dogs.

“All of the other other options were just completely unaffordable,” Braham said.

The Braham family says Tico is now part of the family.

“We have to realize that Tico's still a dog, he’s not a magical unicorn, but he’s pretty darn close.”

The family says they raised about $5,000 for Disco's Dogs in order to get Tico. That's compared to other companies that were charging at least $25,000 for service dogs.

Disco's Dogs is now partnered with Freedom Service Dogs of America. It's the same organization that FOX31 is working with to train Zipper, a service dog in training.