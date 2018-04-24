Colorado nurse sentenced to prison for sexual assault faces more time for crimes in Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — A nurse convicted in Colorado and Nebraska for groping patients has been sentenced in Nebraska to three years in prison; that comes in addition to a sentence handed down in Colorado.

The former University of Colorado Health nurse, 45-year-old Thomas Moore, was accused of sexually assaulting at least ten patients across Colorado and Nebraska and pleaded guilty in Weld County last year.

According to a police affidavit, Moore fondled five female patients at a UCH emergency room in west Greeley from March 2014 to April 2015.

The five women, all of whom were covered in the guilty plea, came forward to law enforcement after Moore was arrested in Fort Collins for allegedly sexually assaulting patients there as well.

According to victim statements made to Greeley police, Moore fondled their breasts while administering morphine and other pain-killing drugs.

He also rubbed their shoulders, which they said made them feel uncomfortable.

Moore eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in a Colorado prison.

Moore was sentenced for crimes in Nebraska on Tuesday in Scottsbluff County Court for convictions of three counts of third-degree sexual assault. Moore had pleaded guilty to the counts in early April 2018.

Three women told investigators that they’d been groped or otherwise sexually assaulted by Moore when he worked at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff in 2014 and 2015.