City of Aurora pays $480,000 to settle discrimination lawsuit

AURORA, Colo. -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers have learned the City of Aurora has agreed to pay nearly $500,000 to four firefighters - three black men and one Hispanic man- to settle a racial discrimination case.

The attorney for the firefighters who sued says there's no way Aurora would've paid $480,000 unless it knew it was going to lose at trial.

The fire department isn't talking but one of the men who sued says in this case, statistics don't lie.

Calvin Brown, 51, says the discrimination he experienced inside the Aurora Fire Department wasn't obvious, no blaring red siren screamed racism.

He says it was far more subtle, "I would be in one room and they would call me by another recruit's name, it was another black firefighter but we look nothing alike."

But what really bothered him was the retaliation. He remembers what happened when he testified on behalf of another African American training recruit who complained of being mistreated by a white supervisor.

"I told them what I saw, it was a verbal confrontation and that the instructor, in my opinion, had threatened the other student," he noted.

Soon, Brown says he was fired and he wasn't the only minority to be terminated.

"Statistically, minority group firefighters were washing out of the academy at three times the rate of white firefighters," claims Civil Rights Attorney David Lane.

Lane filed suit on behalf of the men. "Our clients are all very experienced firefighters. They were lateral hires by Aurora so they know what they're doing," he said.

Calvin Brown worked in Texas as a first responder. He never expected to fight racism in Aurora, but he says the training and treatment at the academy never felt color-blind.

"The things they were having us do, we kept failing for some reason and we were doing the exact same thing we've done before," he alleged.

In a statement to the Problem Solvers, Aurora's city attorney said, "The city agreed to settle this matter to resolve all claims brought by the employees based on the inherent expenses and time involved in litigating a federal lawsuit."

But attorney David Lane says the city is blowing smoke. He says Aurora settled because he compiled the numbers of minority recruits and firefighters getting let go versus whites. He insists it was no statistical anomaly.

"Aurora didn't pay nearly a half a million dollars because they thought they were going to win this case," said Lane.

"If we can make it better for the people who are there now and for the people coming up behind us then I think it's definitely worth it," said Brown.

As part of the legal settlement, the Problem Solvers learned the Aurora Fire Department is now providing diversity training to the academy staff for the next five years.