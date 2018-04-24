SHOT 4/13/18 4:49:22 PM - Interiors and exteriors or the new Cherry Cricket Ballpark location in Denver, Co. The Cherry Cricket is a long-running Denver icon with build-your-own burgers among other American staples and a large beer selection. (Photo by Marc Piscotty / © 2018)
Denver’s legendary restaurant and bar The Cherry Cricket opened a second location on April 17 at 2220 Blake Street. The new restaurant will bring the iconic Cherry Cricket experience that is enjoyed by guests of all ages to the Ballpark neighborhood.