Broncos to announce fourth- and fifth-round draft picks from Casa Bonita

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will announce their fourth- and fifth-round picks in this week’s NFL Draft from Casa Bonita, the team announced Tuesday.

Rounds 4-7 of the draft will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

The announcements from the famed Mexican-themed restaurant in Lakewood, will feature Broncos Ring of Famers, alumni and fans.

For the first round on Thursday, teenage cancer survivor Austin Denton will announce the Broncos’ pick from the draft in Arlington, Texas.

On Friday, Broncos’ Ring of Fame safety Steve Atwater will announce the second-round pick like he did in 2016. Former receiver Ed McCaffrey will announced a pick in the third round.

The first round begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the second and third rounds start at 5 p.m. Friday. FOX31, ESPN and NFL Network will air the draft both nights.

The Broncos enter the draft with eight picks: One in the first round (No. 5 overall), one in the second (No. 40), two in the third (Nos. 71 and 99), two in the fourth (Nos. 106 and 113) and two in the fifth (Nos. 149 and 160).