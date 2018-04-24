Boulder councilman drops proposal to let voters decide on assault weapons ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A Boulder city councilman has dropped his proposal to let voters decide on a proposed assault weapons ban.

Councilman Sam Weaver says they will discuss the issue during a May 1 meeting because of a rally held in town this weekend.

He says it shows the issue needs to be resolved much sooner than election day.

The rally included demonstrators openly carrying weapons. It's something that went against city law, but police officers did not intervene.

Greg Nieto has more information in the video.