Amazon launches in-car delivery in Denver metro area

DENVER — Amazon chose the Denver metro area where Prime members can get key-less delivery service at home or in vehicles.

Amazon Key allows a delivery person to gain access to a vehicle and leave the package inside as long as it’s parked in a publicly accessible area.

The customer then is notified the item has been delivered and the vehicle has been relocked.

Only vehicles with certain connective technology are available for the service.

The list is limited to 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles with active OnStar accounts, and 2015 or newer Volvo vehicles with active On Call accounts.

Prime members can gain access by downloading the Amazon Key app and link to the car service account.

Amazon Key service was announced last year. The system uses a smart lock and camera system to give access to homes for delivery people.

Also Tuesday, Amazon announced it was expanding its free Whole Foods two-hour delivery services to Denver. One-hour delivery is available for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

Delivery is only available to Prime members. The delivery borders are Erie to the north, Aurora to the east, Littleton to the south and Golden to the west.

Amazon Key and the two-hour Whole Foods delivery also launched Tuesday in San Diego and Sacramento, California.

Amazon purchased Whole Foods in August and began its two-hour delivery service in February to four cities.

Denver is one of 20 finalists to be the home for Amazon’s second headquarters.