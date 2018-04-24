× 2 Dallas police officers shot, critically injured near a Home Depot store

DALLAS — Two officers with the Dallas Police Department and a civilian were shot Tuesday, police said, and a search for at least one suspect was underway.

This happened around 4 p.m. CT near a Home Depot in northeast Dallas, Fox 4 reported.

The police department said on Twitter that two officers were “critically wounded” in the incident, however the condition of the civilian was “unknown.”

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

The civilian was reportedly a loss prevention officer from the store, sources told Fox 4.

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get additional information.