2 Dallas police officers shot, critically injured near a Home Depot store
DALLAS — Two officers with the Dallas Police Department and a civilian were shot Tuesday, police said, and a search for at least one suspect was underway.
This happened around 4 p.m. CT near a Home Depot in northeast Dallas, Fox 4 reported.
The police department said on Twitter that two officers were “critically wounded” in the incident, however the condition of the civilian was “unknown.”
The civilian was reportedly a loss prevention officer from the store, sources told Fox 4.
This story is developing and it will be updated when we get additional information.