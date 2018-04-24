13 semitrucks join forces to help save suicidal man on Detroit freeway

OAK PARK, Mich. — A line of truck drivers along with the Michigan State Police helped a man who was considering suicide on a free overpass on Tuesday morning.

Police received a call about a man on a bridge over Interstate 696 about 1 a.m., according to WJBK,

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

Michigan State Police troopers blocked all lanes of traffic, then waved through several semitruck drivers and asked them to park under the overpass on the westbound and eastbound sides of the interstate.

In total, 13 semitrucks parked under the overpass to shorten the distance the man would fall if he jumped, WJBK reports.

Negotiators spoke with the man for several hours, and he did not jump off the bridge.

He walked off the overpass, and officers took him to a hospital for evaluation.

Resources for depression