13 semitrucks join forces to help save suicidal man on Detroit freeway

OAK PARK, Mich. — A line of truck drivers along with the Michigan State Police helped a man who was considering suicide on a free overpass on Tuesday morning.
Police received a call about a man on a bridge over Interstate 696 about 1 a.m., according to WJBK,
Michigan State Police troopers blocked all lanes of traffic, then waved through several semitruck drivers and asked them to park under the overpass on the westbound and eastbound sides of the interstate.
In total, 13 semitrucks parked under the overpass to shorten the distance the man would fall if he jumped, WJBK reports.
Negotiators spoke with the man for several hours, and he did not jump off the bridge.
He walked off the overpass, and officers took him to a hospital for evaluation.
Resources for depression
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): 1-800-662-4357
- National Hopeline Network: 1-800-784-2433
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- National Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-448-4663