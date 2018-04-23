Tennessee Waffle House shooting suspect was in Colorado last year

SALIDA, Colo. — The man accused of killing four people and wounding several others at a Tennessee Waffle House on Sunday was previously in Colorado as recently as March 2017.

According to police records obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2, 29-year-old Travis Reinking called police on a harassment report on March 18, 2017. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call but said that it did not result in an arrest.

Authorities said that was the only contact they had with Reinking.

Reinking also spoke to The Mountain Mail, a newspaper in Salida, in January 2017 where he talked about what made him happy.

“True love. Just because it’s the best thing that can happen in life,” Reinking told the paper. He also told the paper that he was from Salida.

Reinking is accused of fatally shooting four people early Sunday at a Waffle House in Nashville. A patron wrestled the gun away, and the gunman fled.

After a massive manhunt, Reinking was taken into custody not far from his apartment on Monday afternoon.