Teacher funding, cough syrup restrictions, LGBTQ rights, harassment and beer headline busy week at state Capitol

DENVER — The General Assembly is entering the home stretch as it will adjourn in just a few weeks. As a result a number of high profile bills and debates are slated for discussion.

TEACHER FUNDING

Later this week thousands of teachers are expected to descend upon the state Capitol to further highlight the need for more education funding and better pension reform.

Monday, Democratic Speaker Crisanta Duran stressed during a news conference what lawmakers are already doing for teachers this year — including working on a $495 million dollar spending boost.

“We are doing as much as we possible can to invest in schools and teachers and our students and unfortunately in many ways are hands are tide because we need new revenue,” Duran said.

Regarding pension reform Duran has said this was always going to be a “tough” discussion.

HARASSMENT SCANDAL

New bombshell allegations surrounding State Sen. Randy Baumgardner have surfaced again at the Capitol. KUNC has broken a story reporting an outside investigator has found more allegations against Baumgardner to be credible.

The report finds that Baumgardner earned the nickname of “boob grabber” and that he created a hostile work environment for senate staffers.

The timing of the report has also created controversy.

According to KUNC, the report was filed on March 30. With the vote to expel Baumgardner on April 2 the question is — why was the vote held without this report being public knowledge?

Republican leadership has denied they had this latest Baumgardner report prior to the April 2 expulsion vote — which allowed Baumgardner to stay in office.

COUGH SYRUP

Lawmakers are expected to advance Monday a bill restricting the sale of cough syrup to individuals 18 years of age or older. The Problem Solvers highlighted last Friday the reason behind this legislation — the growing trend of high school students using cough syrup to get high.

BEER CONTROVERSY

Beer controversy is back at the state Capitol.

Two years after lawmakers passed a sweeping beer sales bill, lawmakers are working on a bill that would regulate the transition from 3.2 beer being sold at convenience stores in the state — to full strength beer.

The issue is expected to be hotly contested.

LGBTQ Rights

Republican Lawmakers in the State Senate are expected to defeat a conversion therapy ban Monday.

The practice, which has been called “torture” by some LGBTQ groups, has been previously defeated in the Republican controlled Senate in previous years.

FOX31 previously profiled the debate, including interviews with previously gay individuals who claim the service actually works. Conversion therapy attempts to “convert” individuals to heterosexuality.