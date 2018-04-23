Suspects accused of phone hijacking in Colorado: Here’s how hackers steal accounts

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Fraudsters are taking over phone numbers in a scam that is called “phone account hijacking.”

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of hijacking phone accounts in Arapahoe County.

Here’s how it works

They don’t steal the phone, instead they hijack the phone number. There are several websites that will identify the carrier of any phone number for free – some will even identify the name and address for a small fee.

When criminals have that information, along with their victim’s personal information, such as date of birth and social security number — information that is widely available on the dark web – the thieves can impersonate a victim.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said this would allow them to walk into a mobile phone store claiming to be you, and walk out with brand new phones with your phone number.

They say that many victims don’t realize it until their phones don’t work and they’re stuck with a large bill.

Authorities also warn that thieves could also get more information and access to other accounts – including financial accounts.

This type of crime is on the rise. Reports of this crime to the Federal Trade Commission more than doubled between 2013 and 2016, from 1,038 incidents to 2,658.

The FTC says that you can establish a PIN or password to be required before changes are made to your account. More information is available here.