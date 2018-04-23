Simple steps to ensure you receive all Amber Alerts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado authorities are emphasizing the importance of turning on your Amber Alert notifications.

The reminder comes after some people didn't get Sunday's alert of a missing toddler in Brighton. That toddler is now safe.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says it's very important to make sure your Amber Alert on your phone is turned on at all times.

It's an easy fix to turn on Amber Alerts on your phones - simply go into "settings" - then "notifications" -- then toggle the amber alert button from "off" to "on."