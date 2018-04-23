Salida Police: Waffle House suspected shooter had fascination with Taylor Swift, said she stalked him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALIDA, Colo. — Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking lived in Salida, Colorado from August 2016 to March or April of 2017, according to Salida police records.

Officers in the Chaffee County community said they had one interaction with the man after he called police in March of 2018 claiming Taylor Swift was harassing and stalking him, according to a police call log.

Reinking’s former neighbors told FOX31 they never spoke to the man. One of Reinking’s former co-workers at Rocky Mountain Crane Services told police the accused killer said he spent $14,000 on a ring and traveled to California to meet Swift.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Guinne Stropes, who works at Salida’s local newspaper, said.

Stropes works as a copy assistant at The Mountain Mail. She interviewed Reinking for a story when she was an intern at the newspaper in January of 2017. The chance meeting led to Reinking being featured in newspaper’s “Word on the Street” community opinion series.

Stropes said there was nothing that seemed particularly odd about the man.

A former coworker at Rocky Mountain Crane Services spoke to FOX31 off camera. He characterized Reinking as nice guy— saying he needed help.

Reinking quit his job at Rocky Mountain Crane in March of 2017 because he said police were following him and it was his last chance to marry Taylor Swift, according to police records.

Last summer, authorities said Reinken breached a White House security barrier to meet President Trump. Salida police said the Secret Service came to Salida to learn more about the man following the White House incident.