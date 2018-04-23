REO Speedwagon & Chicago on tour together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two of the most successful and critically acclaimed rock bands REO Speedwagon and Chicago announced a co-headline North American summer tour kicking off June 13, 2018 in Concord, CA. The 30+ date tour, promoted by Live Nation, will take the multi-platinum selling groups through major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Atlanta and Nashville for a night of unforgettable live music. The tour will conclude August 12 in Detroit, MI.

They'll be performing at the Pepsi Center on June 20th.