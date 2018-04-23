Rain and snow move in tonight dropping temperatures to the 40s on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Front Range has had mild and calm weather so far this Monday but changes will move in tonight bringing rain, snow, and much cooler temperatures for Tuesday.

Isolated showers and storms will move across the mountains, Front Range, and eastern plains this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight and winds will increase as a cold front sweeps across the state.

Cloud cover will build in overnight with scattered rain showers changing to snow by early Tuesday morning. This could create some slow-downs and slick roads for the Tuesday morning commute, especially in the foothills, eastern mountains, and along the Palmer Divide.

Snow showers will clear out of Denver by midday Tuesday with cloudy skies sticking around. The Palmer Divide and foothills could hang on to some scattered snow showers through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will only reach 47 degrees in Denver on Tuesday.

Snow totals will be small with this storm in the lower elevations. Totals on the Front Range will stay under an inch with the best chances for accumulation along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. Places near Monument Hill could see one to two inches by the time showers clear late Tuesday night. Most of metro Denver will see either no accumulation or just a dusting on the cooler surfaces. The mountains could see up to 4 inches.

Wednesday will be dry and warmer with highs back into the mid 60s.

Another storm system will move through late Thursday into early Friday morning bringing a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures will cool to the 50s on Thursday and will warm to the 70s for Friday as the showers clear out early in the morning.

Temperatures have a chance to reach the 80s this weekend with a slight chance of an afternoon shower on Saturday and Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.