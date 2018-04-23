× Rain and snow arrive tonight with a 30 degree temperature drop

A cold front arrives tonight in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Before that happens we’ll start with sunshine early then increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain showers this afternoon. Then, it changes to a rain/snow mix overnight into the Tuesday morning Rush Hour. Highs today at 72.

High temps fall into the 50s on Tuesday with rain/snow showers in the morning. 1-3 inches of accumulation in the Foothills and on the Divide. 1″ or less in Denver.

Sunshine and 67 on Wednesday followed by another fast moving cold front on Thursday. Slight chance of a rain shower.

Then a much warmer pattern settles in for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 75-80 degrees. We’ll also see 10-20% afternoon rain shower chances increase.

