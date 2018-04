Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The moment we have all been waiting for......On Sunday, April 29, Hotel Teatro is hosting a Puppy Brunch to support Lifeline Puppy Rescue.

The puppies will be inside Hotel Teatro, at 14th and Arapahoe, from 10:30 to 1:30 on April 29.

Guests of the pet-friendly hotel and the public are invited to enjoy puppy play time for a donation of $5 or more.