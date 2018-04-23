Parents worry cell phone tower could expose children to radiation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Good fences may make good neighbors, but the same can't be said about cell phone towers.

Some parents of students at Kendrick Lakes Elementary School worry a 60 foot tall cell phone tower going up next door at St. Jude Catholic Church could expose their children to radiation.

"I won't sleep well and I'll be very concerned," said Anita Springsteen, the parents of one of two students at the school.

"This is a trailer where the preschoolers are and they're the smallest students in the school," added another parent.

The science is inconclusive about the exact health risks that cell phone towers pose. It seems to depend upon the study you read. However, the American Cancer Society does say there is no proven link between cancer and cell towers.

Parents like Springsteen aren't convinced.

"There may not be evidence now, but this has only been around for maybe 20 years so do these studies exist? Have they followed children from their childhood into adulthood to say that conclusively?" she asked.

Mary Alice Reda also had concnerns..

"We knew something was going on but didn't know what," she said. "I can't even tell you the utter alarm."

She now has a 60 foot tall cell tower towering over her back yard. It's on the property of Ethiopian Evangelic Church next door. The tower, which went up last month, is disguised as a bell tower.

"I just see a great big metal ghost looming over our backyard," Reda said.

The cell phone tower at St. Jude Catholic Church in Lakewood will look like a tree.

"I say fight it all the way and maybe some laws can be changed," advised Reda.

However, that fight can be hard to win. That's something Lakewood parents are learning first hand, as churches are free to build what they like on their own property, pending regulatory approval.

St. Jude Catholic Church has obtained all the necessary permits for the cell phone tower, and the city of Lakewood approved the construction.

The church plans to lease the tower to Verizon. Neither Verizon nor the diocese have disclosed how much money the parish will receive.

Regardless, parents are still hoping to convince the church to re-think their plans. Only time will tell if they're successful.