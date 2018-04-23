Lavender Blue by Michelle Crystal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local Author Michelle Crystal joined us today. Her latest book Lavender Blue is about a former lawyer turned stay at home mom who faces a pivotal point in her life and turns to the past, her great, great grandmother's journals to find peace and strength. Michelle live in Colorado with her husband and four children. she has been a stay at home mom, preschool teacher, florist and caterer and still found time to pursue her passion for writing. The main character in her book is a great cook and the story line includes a lot of food. Michelle says she gives out recipes to the dishes featured in her E-Book.

Lavender Blue is available at authorhouse.com, Amazon, barnesnoble.com and Apple Books. If you send Michelle an email to michelle@readmichellecrystal.com and she will send you a link to the e -Cookbook.