La Plata inmate died of blood clot in 2017, authorities say

DURANGO, Colo. — Authorities say a man who died last November in the La Plata County Jail suffered a bruise that led to a blood clot in his leg.

The Durango Herald reported Monday that authorities have determined 26-year-old Vicente Lucero died of the clot, but they are unsure how he suffered the bruise leading to it.

Lucero was let out of his cell the morning of Nov. 3 and collapsed soon after in a common area. He was being held on suspicion of burglary and assault and was accused of walking naked and threatening to kill people along a road north of Durango.

Lucero was in jail for eight days before he collapsed.

La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith ruled the death natural.