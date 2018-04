HOUSTON — Former president George H. W. Bush was hospitalized on Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering,” the statement said. “We will release additional updates as events warrant.”

His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died last week.

