Daybreak Delights: Strawberry Trifle

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Strawberry Trifle

What you Need

1 Pound Cake (Scratch-made, or Store bought), cut into 1-inch cubes

2 pounds of Fresh Strawberries, green tops removed and sliced in half

2 cups Heavy Cream, whipped until soft peaks

1- 8 oz one container of Mascarpone Cheese, room temp

1 Cup Powdered Sugar

What to Do

In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip together the mascarpone cheese with 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar with the paddle attachment. Using a rubber scraper remove the mixture to a bowl.

Return the bowl back to the mixer and switch to the whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream with the remaining 1/2 cup of powdered sugar to soft peaks, then fold in the mascarpone mixture into the whipped heavy cream mixture, working steady but careful not to deflate the whipped cream.

In a Trifle Bowl, it’s time to assemble!

On the bottom of the Trifle bowl line the bowl with a layer of pound cake, top that with a layer of the prepped strawberries, then add a layer of the cream mixture in dollops to the top. Use a rubber scraper to lightly smooth out the dollops. Then repeat the process creating more layers alternating the pound cake, strawberries, and cream until all the ingredients have been used. Typically this makes 9 layers in total, 3 layers of each: cake, strawberries, and cream mixture.

To serve: Present the Trifle bowl to the table and using a large spoon dish up the trifle into individual portions.

Enjoy!