Colorado teacher rallies: These are the districts cancelling classes on Thursday, Friday

DENVER — More than a dozen Colorado school districts, including eight of the ten largest districts, are canceling classes or sending students home early because of planned teacher rallies later this week.
Teachers are seeking higher pay, more classroom funding and better protections for their retirement plans.
Colorado ranks near the bottom nationally in terms of teach pay with an annual salary of about $46,000.
Here’s a complete list of the districts (classes are cancelled for the entire day on Friday unless otherwise noted):
- Denver Public Schools (early dismissal scheduled for Friday)
- JeffCo Public Schools (classes cancelled on Thursday)
- Douglas County School District (classes cancelled on Thursday)
- Cherry Creek School District
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- St. Vrain Valley School District
- Poudre School District
- Thompson School District
- Colorado Springs School District 11
- School District 27J
- Littleton Public Schools
- Aurora Public Schools
- Boulder Valley School District
FOX31 and Channel 2 is reaching out to several other school districts to find out their plans for Thursday and Friday. We will update this list as we hear from more districts.