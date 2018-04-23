Colorado teacher rallies: These are the districts cancelling classes on Thursday, Friday

DENVER — More than a dozen Colorado school districts, including eight of the ten largest districts, are canceling classes or sending students home early because of planned teacher rallies later this week.

Teachers are seeking higher pay, more classroom funding and better protections for their retirement plans.

Colorado ranks near the bottom nationally in terms of teach pay with an annual salary of about $46,000.

Here’s a complete list of the districts (classes are cancelled for the entire day on Friday unless otherwise noted):

FOX31 and Channel 2 is reaching out to several other school districts to find out their plans for Thursday and Friday. We will update this list as we hear from more districts.