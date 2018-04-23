Cold front hits tonight, colder with rain and snow before you wake up Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is about to blow through and with it, a significant change in temperatures for Tuesday and some of us will have slushy/icy roads.

Prior to the front's arrival, strong to potentially severe storms with large hail are possible over extreme northern Colorado. Denver has a chance for an isolated thunderstorm through the evening, too.

The cold front plunges through the Denver metro area this evening and overnight. The wind will gust strongly as the cold air moves in and there will be areas of rain and snow.

The heaviest rain and snow will cover the south side and west side of the city through the morning drive; Douglas, Elbert, and Jefferson Counties in particular.

While the snow and rain chance drops a bit for the day, Denver will be mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Meanwhile, snow and rain will continue for the west and south sides of the city and for the Front Range mountains. These areas will come away with several inches of snowfall as discussed in the video forecast with Matt Makens.

This storm will clear the state for Wednesday and temperatures will rebound. Outside of a few random showers, later this week plan on a mostly dry end to the workweek and for the weekend. Temperatures will play around in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday, but 80s return this weekend for the first time this year.

